Do YOU know a Watlington charity project that could use £150k?

CHARITIES in Watlington are being encouraged to take up an offer of funding from a group celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The Garfield Weston Foundation is giving between £30,000 and £150,000 towards a projects to mark the milestone and is also willing to fund the entirety of a project.

The organisation must be a registered charity and, where relevant, planning permission must be secured prior to the closing date of June 30.

The foundation will need evidence that permissions are in place.

The project must cost at least £30,000 and the organisation must complete it by the end of 2020.

For more information, visit https://anniversary.garfieldweston.org/weston-anniversary-fund/about-the-fund