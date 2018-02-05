Airfield tenant firm warned

A COMPULSORY purchase order could be used to ensure 3,000 new homes are built at Chalgrove airfield.

Homes England, a government agency which owns the land, is determined to press ahead with the plans despite a tenant business saying it does not want to make way for new housing.

Ejector seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said it wanted to expand its business and continue with its lease, which runs until 2063.

A compulsory purchase order is a legal mechanism that allows a public body to acquire land from a third party without their consent. In a statement, Homes England said it was “disappointed” that Martin-Baker had rejected an offer to work together but it would continue to try to agree private treaty terms.

The statement continued: “However, as a last resort, Homes England confirm that we will seek all necessary approvals for the use of our statutory powers including, as appropriate, compulsory purchase orders to bring this much-needed new housing development to fruition.”

The development is important to Watlington as it would help pay for the town’s proposed bypass or “edge road” around the west and north of the town to help ease congestion in the centre.