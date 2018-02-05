Celebrating with work

AN environmental and health group which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year is to hold a giant work session in Watlington.

Volunteers from Green Gym in Sonning Common will be at the Watlington Hill National Trust Nature Reserve on Thursday.

The volunteers help the environment by carrying out practical nature conservation activities such as hedge-laying, fence-building and footpath restoration.

The emphasis is on health and fitness — volunteers warm up and cool down in preparation for a range of light to vigorous activities to suit all ages.

The Green Gym was founded in 1998 by Dr William Bird, then a GP at Sonning Common Health Centre.

The group has prospered, holding two weekly work sessions with a total of 40 active members.

There are also 130 Green Gyms all over the country, including a number in Oxfordshire whose members will join the work session on Thursday.