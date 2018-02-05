Snowdrops and tea

THE 22nd annual snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe will begin next week.

They will be held over the weekends of February 10 and 11, 17 and 18 and 24 and 25 from 2pm to 4pm daily.

A choral evensong will be held on Sunday, February 18 at 4.30pm.

There will be tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles for sale and visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by the congregation.

The proceeds go towards maintenance of the church, which dates back to the Normans. Last year, £6,500 was raised.