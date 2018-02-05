Traffic plan

Monday, 05 February 2018

A DROP-IN event for people to find out more about a traffic management plan for Watlington will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Mode Transport Planning, of Birmingham, has proposed a number of measures, which will form part of the town’s neighbourhood plan.

Watlington suffers from poor air quality caused by fumes from vehicles using the narrow streets and is frequently used as a “rat run” by HGV drivers.

The event will take place at the Watlington Club in High Street from 10am to 2pm.

