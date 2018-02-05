Traffic plan

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
A DROP-IN event for people to find out more about a traffic management plan for Watlington will be held tomorrow (Saturday).
Mode Transport Planning, of Birmingham, has proposed a number of measures, which will form part of the town’s neighbourhood plan.
Watlington suffers from poor air quality caused by fumes from vehicles using the narrow streets and is frequently used as a “rat run” by HGV drivers.
The event will take place at the Watlington Club in High Street from 10am to 2pm.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say