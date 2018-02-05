Monday, 05 February 2018

Drive with care

PARENTS of children at Watlington Primary School are being reminded to take care when driving around the site.

The school says its car park is very busy at the start and end of the school day, especially as it shares an entrance and exit with the neighbouring Icknield Community College.

Parents should only park in marked bays, not in the drop-off zone or staff car park.

