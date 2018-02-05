Drive with care

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
PARENTS of children at Watlington Primary School are being reminded to take care when driving around the site.
The school says its car park is very busy at the start and end of the school day, especially as it shares an entrance and exit with the neighbouring Icknield Community College.
Parents should only park in marked bays, not in the drop-off zone or staff car park.
05 February 2018
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
