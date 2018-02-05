Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
A SCRAPBOOK featuring memories of a veteran from Watlington is available at the town’s library.
Derek Elliott, of Chapel Street, who was a member of the town’s Royal British Legion for more than 40 years, died in 2016, aged 88.
He held numerous positions with the branch and kept a close record of its activities.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say