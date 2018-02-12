School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
Monday, 12 February 2018
GIRLS from the Performanze dance school in Watlington took part in a Guinness world record attempt.
Thirty-nine dancers perfpormed a routine to the tune of Faith, from the film Sing, at the same time as 7,479 others across the UK for Children in Need, just 78 dancers short of the record set in 2016.
The girls raised £390 towards the total of £38,600.
