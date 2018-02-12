Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Big dance

GIRLS from the Performanze dance school in Watlington took part in a Guinness world record attempt.

Thirty-nine dancers perfpormed a routine to the tune of Faith, from the film Sing, at the same time as 7,479 others across the UK for Children in Need, just 78 dancers short of the record set in 2016.

The girls raised £390 towards the total of £38,600.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33