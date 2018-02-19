RAF nursing

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
JENNIE GILLESPIE will give a talk about nursing in Afghanistan for the RAF Reserves at a meeting of the Ridgeway U3A at Watlington sports pavilion on Tuesday at 2.30pm.
All are welcome. There is £4 charge for non-members. Tea and biscuits are included.
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say