Monday, 19 February 2018

Worms threat

DAN CARPENTER will give a talk about earthworms at a meeting of Watlington Environment Group at the town hall next Friday (February 23) at 8pm.

There are more than 25 species of earthworm native to the UK but they are under threat from the recent arrival of undesirable alien types.

All are welcome. Admission costs £2.50 for adults, £1 for children (free to members).

