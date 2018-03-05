Monday, 05 March 2018

Court change

THE netball court at Watlington recreation ground could be turned into  a multi-use games area.

The parish council is considering the idea, saying the hardstanding is already used for exercise classes and casual games but could be brought into wider use with some improvements, such as a fence and lighting so it could be used for other ball games and in the evenings.

To comment on the idea, email wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk

