Snowdrop tea

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
THE third and final snowdrop teas for this year will take place St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.
Tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles will be for sale and visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by the congregation.
All the money raised goes towards the maintenance of the church, which dates back to the Normans.
05 March 2018
More News:
