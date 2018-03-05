Monday, 05 March 2018

Snowdrop tea

THE third and final snowdrop teas for this year will take place St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

Tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles will be for sale and visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by the congregation.

All the money raised goes towards the maintenance of the church, which dates back to the Normans.

