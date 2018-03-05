Help needed as town enters bloom competition again

WATLINGTON is to enter the Thames and Chilterns in Bloom competition this summer for the first time in three years.

Terry Jackson, who runs Watlington in Bloom with her husband Keith, wants to improve the town’s appearance and is appealing to residents to help out in the run-up to the judges’ visit in July.

The couple need help with painting, weeding, cleaning street furniture, litter-picking and

maintaining and watering tubs and planters.

Mrs Jackson, a parish councillor who lives in Brook Street, also wants to resurrect the town’s open gardens day to encourage visitors.

She plans to create a herb garden by planting up a flower bed in Teddy’s Playground, which opened at the Paddock last summer after a £20,000 fund-raising drive.

A piece of triangular land in Cuxham Road will be landscaped to make it attractive but easy to maintain.

Mrs Jackson said: “We really want people to help out as it’s a community effort. That’s the whole ‘in bloom’ ethos.

“There’s quite a lot more work when you actually enter. I’m also trying to get a few people to say they’ll open their gardens in late May and early June.

“Your garden doesn’t need to be fantastic as people just like to see what’s behind a house.”

Mrs Jackson wants to create a “dry river” on the “triangle”.

She explained: “It’s kind of like a gravel area and the river bed would have big stones and some grasses and accent plants.

“It will be a pleasant place to spend time.”

She said the judges would be given a tour of the areas that looked best, adding: “Obviously, they would like to look at the centre but Teddy’s Playground would be somewhere to take them and, if we can manage it, the river bed as well.

“There’s definitely a feeling of satisfaction when everything is looking neat and tidy.

“Watlington is such a wonderful place, it’s just keeping it wonderful and making sure people can see the beauty.

“We do get visitors — people come to Watlington Hill and the Ridgeway — so we don’t want them to come into town and think, ‘this is a bit mucky’.”

If you would like to help, call Mrs Jackson on (01491) 613362 or email tjacks@waitrose.com