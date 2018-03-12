Fewer homes

A DEVELOPER wanting to build homes in Watlington has reduced the number from 28 to 18.

Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, wants to develop on a parcel of land south of Britwell Road currently used as a paddock.

The site has not been included in Watlington’s draft neighbourhood plan, which names three sites for up to 260 homes.

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision on the amended application by March 22.