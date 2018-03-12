Fewer homes

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
A DEVELOPER wanting to build homes in Watlington has reduced the number from 28 to 18.
Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, wants to develop on a parcel of land south of Britwell Road currently used as a paddock.
The site has not been included in Watlington’s draft neighbourhood plan, which names three sites for up to 260 homes.
South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision on the amended application by March 22.
12 March 2018
More News:
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say