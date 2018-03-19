Hot jazz night

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
THE Friends of Watlington Library will host “Jazz on a chilli evening” at the Watlington Club in High Street next Saturday (March 24), beginning at 7.30pm.
Fleur Stevenson and a piano trio will perform at The Social.
Tickets cost £19, which includes a chilli supper, dessert, music and dancing. They are available from Watlington library or The Granary.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say