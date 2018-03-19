Monday, 19 March 2018

Hot jazz night

THE Friends of Watlington Library will host “Jazz on a chilli evening” at the Watlington Club in High Street next Saturday (March 24), beginning at 7.30pm.

Fleur Stevenson and a piano trio will perform at The Social.

Tickets cost £19, which includes a chilli supper, dessert, music and dancing. They are available from Watlington library or The Granary.

