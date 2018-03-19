Care home nurse attends Buckingham Palace reception

THE deputy manager of the Watlington and District Nursing Home went to Buckingham Palace for a reception to celebrate her profession.

Josie Barcial, who has worked at the Sanctuary Care home in Hill Road for 14 years, was nominated by her employer to attend the event, which was hosted by the Prince of Wales this week.

She was selected for her significant contribution to nursing along with fellow nurses from hospitals, GP practices and other care homes across the country.

Mrs Barcial is originally from the Philippines and joined Sanctuary Care in 2003. She recalled that she was asked at her interview why she wanted to work in Britain and replied that she would like to see Buckingham Palace.

“It had always been a place of fantasy for me, along with the idea of kings and queens,” she said. “When I arrived in the UK, I did go to the palace but could only look through the gates. Now I have been invited to actually go inside and it’s like a dream come true.

“When I first got the letter from the palace, I thought someone was taking the Mickey out of me, knowing my dream was to go there.”

Mrs Barcial said she enjoyed her work, adding: “I like that I can support our home manager and our team and still get to care for and support all our residents.”

Resident Jean Hoare, a former civil servant who has lived at the home for almost year, helped Mrs Barcial prepare for her big day by giving her tips on etiquette, including how to sit and “hold” herself.

Home manager Julie Cooper said: “We are all so proud of Josie for this wonderful achievement. This honour is true testament to the dedication, care and compassion shown to everyone that she cares for.”