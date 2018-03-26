Core subject

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
CHARLOTTE FYFFE will give a talk called “In praise of apples” to Watlington Gardening Club at the town hall on April 4 at 7.45pm. Non-members are welcome (£2.50).
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
