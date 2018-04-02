Monday, 02 April 2018

Mixed fortunes for Town

A BRACE from Adam Holloway and strikes from Ben and John Little gave
WATLINGTON TOWN a
4-2 home win over FARINGDON TOWN RESERVES on Saturday.

Walter Brigido and Mitch Singh replied for the visitors who remain rooted to the foot of the Division 2 in the North Berkshire League.

The three points mean Watlington rise to fifth in the table, above Wallingford Town AFC Reserves, two points behind Compton in fourth and four points behind Saxton Rovers Reserves in third but with two and four games in hand, respectively.

Meanwhile, a double from Andrew Gray was not enough for WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES as they were knocked out of the North Berks League Cup away at CUMNOR MINORS U21 on Saturday.

The hosts had James Larman to thank as he put Watlington to the sword by bagging himself a hat-trick.

