Wider road plan axed

PLANS to widen Pyrton Lane in Watlington for the development of 183 new homes have been scrapped.

Archstone and Bloor Homes applied for planning permission to redevelop a pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

Dozens of residents objected, mainly due to the proposed widening of the lane to take more traffic, and Watlington Parish Council said the idea was not feasible.

Now the developers have agreed to remove the plan from their application.

The development would comprise a mixture of one- and two-bedroom flats and two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with 40 per cent of them being “affordable”, and 650sq m of space for commercial or light industrial use.

The estate would include a section of the proposed Watlington bypass, which would run from the B4009 to the Cuxham Road roundabout before going west of Willow Close and joining Pyrton Lane.

The pig farm land is identified as being suitable for 140 homes in the Watlington neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision on the application.