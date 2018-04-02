Poor parking

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire's towns and
Monday, 02 April 2018
DRIVERS who park in Watlington high street are being asked to be more considerate.
The parish council has put up posters showing a bus jammed at the corner of Couching Street and High Street due to cars parked badly in the bays outside the Rhurbarb Tree.
It has also asked police community support officers to be particularly vigilant in the area.
