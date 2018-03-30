Nurse realises her dream to visit Buckingham Palace

THE deputy manager of the Watlington and District Care Home met the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Josie Barcial was attending a special reception to celebrate nursing in the UK.

She said: “I curtsied and he extended his hand, asking me what it was like working in a nursing home. I replied, ‘it is very rewarding, Your Highness’.

“I felt so special — imagine the future King of England just in front of you, speaking like ordinary people. I am so honoured and delighted to have been a part of this celebration, being inside the palace and, even more delightful, shaking the hand of the Prince of Wales.

“I cannot express how proud I was to be there, an event I will treasure forever.”

Mrs Barcial was nominated by her employer, Sanctuary Care, for her significant contribution to nursing, without her knowledge.

She was one of hundreds of nurses from across the country to attend.

Mrs Barcial, who is originally from the Philippines, joined Sanctuary Care in 2003 when she was recruited as an overseas nurse and joined the Hill Road care home the following year.

She recalled being asked at her first interview why she wanted to come to work in the UK and replying that she would like to see Buckingham Palace.

She said: “It had always been a place of fantasy for me, along with the idea of kings and queens.

“When I arrived in the UK, I did go to the palace but could only look through the gates. Now I have been inside — it’s like a dream come true.” Sheila O’Connor, director of operations at Sanctuary Care, said: “We were over the moon that Josie was able to experience this very special event and achieve her dream of visiting Buckingham Palace.

“We are honoured that she was there as a representative of Sanctuary Care and all the other wonderful nurses we have caring for our residents.

“It is fitting that this celebration happened during Sanctuary Care’s 20th anniversary of delivering care to our residents — double celebration indeed.”