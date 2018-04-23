Watlington stalemate

WATLINGTON TOWN played out a 2-2 draw with SUTTON COURTENAY in their North Berks League Division 2 clash on Saturday.

Adam Holloway and Ben Little bagged the goals for the hosts and the visitors cancelled this out with strikes from Rhys Griffiths and Kieron Kerby.

Yellow cards were awarded to Jonathan Little and Kurt MacCormick for Watlington while Dan Page picked up a booking for Sutton in this tightly contested game.