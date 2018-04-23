Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Watlington stalemate

WATLINGTON TOWN played out a 2-2 draw with SUTTON COURTENAY in their North Berks League Division 2 clash on Saturday.

Adam Holloway and Ben Little bagged the goals for the hosts and the visitors cancelled this out with strikes from Rhys Griffiths and Kieron Kerby.

Yellow cards were awarded to Jonathan Little and Kurt MacCormick for Watlington while Dan Page picked up a booking for Sutton in this tightly contested game.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33