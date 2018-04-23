Watlington stalemate

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
WATLINGTON TOWN played out a 2-2 draw with SUTTON COURTENAY in their North Berks League Division 2 clash on Saturday.
Adam Holloway and Ben Little bagged the goals for the hosts and the visitors cancelled this out with strikes from Rhys Griffiths and Kieron Kerby.
Yellow cards were awarded to Jonathan Little and Kurt MacCormick for Watlington while Dan Page picked up a booking for Sutton in this tightly contested game.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say