Meeting dates

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
BENSON’S annual parish meeting will be held at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Tuesday, May 10.
Watlington’s meeting will be held in the sports pavilion in Shirburn Road on Tuesday, May 17.
The start times are still to be confirmed.
23 April 2018
