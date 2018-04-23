Meeting dates

Monday, 23 April 2018

BENSON’S annual parish meeting will be held at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Tuesday, May 10.

Watlington’s meeting will be held in the sports pavilion in Shirburn Road on Tuesday, May 17.

The start times are still to be confirmed.

