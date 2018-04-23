Waste blamed on drivers

LORRY drivers have been blamed for rubbish, including empty whiskey bottles, at Watlington industrial estate.

The discovery was made by parish councillor Terry Jackson while she and her husband Keith were tidying up the area, off Cuxham Road.

They collected five bags of waste but still didn’t finish clearing the land.

Councillor Jackson told a council meeting: “A lot of the rubbish is generated by lorry drivers stopping overnight and chucking stuff out.”

She suggested asking South Oxfordshire District Council to install a CCTV camera.

Councillor Tom Bindoff said the council should write to H+H Distribution, which is based at the estate.