Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fire recruits

VOLUNTEERS will be given a taste of what they would have to go through in order to become retained firefighters.

The “have a go” day, hosted by Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, will be held at Watlington fire station in Gorwell tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

Participants will be able to try some of the practical tests that make up the physical assessment during the recruitment process.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33