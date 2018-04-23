Pavilion CCTV

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
CCTV cameras have been installed at Watlington sports pavilion.
They will provide coverage all the way around the building off Shirburn Road with another camera inside.
The cameras will record for a seven-day period and the footage will be available to view on a screen in the referee’s room.
23 April 2018
