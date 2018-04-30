Watlington improve

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
WATLINGTON TOWN had a player sent off in their 1-0 defeat to
ARDINGTON AND LOCKINGE in their Division 2 clash in the North Berkshire League on Saturday.
But on Tuesday night WATLINGTON TOWN picked up a 3-1 win away at BLEWBURY.
Town’s Adam Holloway scored first before Blewbury had a man sent off before half-time.
After the break, Blewbury had another man sent off before Steve Outten and Sam Carter-Knight scored headers in the dying minutes.
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say