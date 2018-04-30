Monday, 30 April 2018

Watlington improve

WATLINGTON TOWN had a player sent off in their 1-0 defeat to
ARDINGTON AND LOCKINGE in their Division 2 clash in the North Berkshire League on Saturday.

But on Tuesday night WATLINGTON TOWN picked up a 3-1 win away at BLEWBURY.

Town’s Adam Holloway scored first before Blewbury had a man sent off before half-time.

After the break, Blewbury had another man sent off before Steve Outten and Sam Carter-Knight scored headers in the dying minutes.

