Looking out

WATLINGTON Parish Council is offering to support nearby villages.

The annual meeting of its outreach working group was held in Christmas Common and discussed the Watlington neighbourhood plan and roads and traffic.

Vice-chairman Matt Reid said: “There’s some anger at what seems to be the lack of investment in local road infrastructure and a sense of being forgotten.”

He said the council should support the communities.

