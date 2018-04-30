Monday, 30 April 2018

WATLINGTON Parish Council is to take legal advice on a property transfer.

It is considering becoming sole trustee of a building next to the library in High Street which has been vacant for more than 30 years.

The property is owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and is maintained by Oxfordshire County Council.

The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community.

