POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
WATLINGTON Parish Council is to take legal advice on a property transfer.
It is considering becoming sole trustee of a building next to the library in High Street which has been vacant for more than 30 years.
The property is owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and is maintained by Oxfordshire County Council.
The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community.
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say