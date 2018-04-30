POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
A VEGAN fete is to be held in Watlington.
It will take place at Watlington Hill Farm Sanctuary on June 10 from 11am to 3pm as part of the Open Farm Sunday initiative.
Visitors can meet the animals, learn about life on the farm and have a go at welly wanging, wheelbarrow races, hobby horse games and browse vegan-inspired stalls selling produce and crafts. Entry costs £1.
