New shop launched

A NEW business has opened in Watlington.

Learniture, which sells school furniture, has opened in a unit above The Granary deli’s extension in the High Street.

James Clarke, who lives in the town, has been developing the Learniture collection for the last two years.

Furniture components are made in Chalgrove and the steelwork fabrication is carried out in High Wycombe.

Mr Clarke said: “Cutting down on ‘chair miles’ helps to reduce costs and careful product and packaging design makes the shop as efficient as possible.

“While we might be starting humbly, in time we expect to see our approach becoming mainstream.”