Bear readers

CHILDREN in Watlington are being invited to leave their teddy bears at the town library on Friday, May 18 for a “sleepover” as part of a drive to encourage reading.

Librarian Libby Willis and trustees Rachel Huckvale and Jen Skene will help each bear “choose” a book suitable for their owner.

The bears and their books can then be collected the following day at the storytime session at 10.30am.