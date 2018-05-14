Bear readers

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
Monday, 14 May 2018
CHILDREN in Watlington are being invited to leave their teddy bears at the town library on Friday, May 18 for a “sleepover” as part of a drive to encourage reading.
Librarian Libby Willis and trustees Rachel Huckvale and Jen Skene will help each bear “choose” a book suitable for their owner.
The bears and their books can then be collected the following day at the storytime session at 10.30am.
