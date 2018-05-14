Monday, 14 May 2018

Bear readers

CHILDREN in Watlington are being invited to leave their teddy bears at the town library on Friday, May 18 for a “sleepover” as part of a drive to encourage reading.

Librarian Libby Willis and trustees Rachel Huckvale and Jen Skene will help each bear “choose” a book suitable for their owner.

The bears and their books can then be collected the following day at the storytime session at 10.30am.

