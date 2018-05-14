School tidy

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
PARENTS of children at Watlington Primary School are needed to help with maintenance work around the grounds.
The “parent army” will meet on the weekend of June 9 and 10 to undertake gardening, painting and general tidying-up.
To volunteer, call the school on (01491) 612474.
14 May 2018
