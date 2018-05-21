Monday, 21 May 2018

Look out for frogs

WATLINGTON Environment Group wants residents to be on the lookout for frogs, toads and their spawn in the parish.

It would like to know if people have spotted the creatures in their gardens, even if they don’t have a pond, and if you see spawn, where it is located.

Frogs and toads are believed to be declining across the country and the information will help the group decide what steps to take in the parish to help them.

Email secretary@watling
ton-environment-group.org
.uk or drop a note to 33 Spring Lane, Watlington. The survey will continue until the end of the month. 

