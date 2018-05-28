Nuts banned

WATLINGTON Primary School is reminding parents that it is a nut-free school.

It says: “We have several children in school with severe nut allergies.

“We would like to remind you that we are a nut-free school and children are not permitted to bring in any nuts, tree nuts or nut products as snacks, packed lunches or as treats.

“This includes pesto and all other nut or tree nut- based products.”