Nuts banned

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
WATLINGTON Primary School is reminding parents that it is a nut-free school.
It says: “We have several children in school with severe nut allergies.
“We would like to remind you that we are a nut-free school and children are not permitted to bring in any nuts, tree nuts or nut products as snacks, packed lunches or as treats.
“This includes pesto and all other nut or tree nut- based products.”
28 May 2018
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
