Toasting the royal wedding with tea

A TEA party was held at Watlington Primary School to mark the royal wedding.

Pupils enjoyed party food and cakes baked by parents, who joined their children at the event.

The children had made crowns, dresses, fascinators and flower posies earlier in the day. Teaching assistant Kimberley Bennett donned a wedding dress and a Meghan Markle mask to play the bride. Headteacher Yvonne Jackson said: “It’s a celebration using all the natural enthusiasm and brilliance that our nursery and reception children can bring to it.

“It’s also about showing the parents what the day means to their little people.

“The children dressed up in party clothes as though they were invited to the royal wedding. In years to come they will look back and remember where they were when Harry and Meghan got married.

“It’s an historic event and one that touches all the community — this is a really British celebration.”