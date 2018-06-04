THE first of two events organised by Watlington in Bloom will take place on Sunday from 11am.

Heroes Call to Action involves volunteers planting new box cones and a planter outside Harriet Holgate Interiors.

Volunteers should meet at the war memorial in the High Street. Tea and biscuits will be served afterwards.

The second event will be Watlington open gardens day on June 10 from 2pm to 5pm where 10 gardens open to the public. Tickets cost £5 from K is for Kitchen and the library.