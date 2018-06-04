Monday, 04 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers planting

THE first of two events organised by Watlington in Bloom will take place on Sunday from 11am.

Heroes Call to Action involves volunteers planting new box cones and a planter outside Harriet Holgate Interiors.

Volunteers should meet at the war memorial in the High Street. Tea and biscuits will be served afterwards.

The second event will be Watlington open gardens day on June 10 from 2pm to 5pm where 10 gardens open to the public. Tickets cost £5 from K is for Kitchen and the library.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33