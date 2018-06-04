Monday, 04 June 2018

Missing speaker

NEW Watlington Parish Council chairman Matt Reid was able to see the funny side when one of the speakers at the annual parish meeting was running late.

Jonah Maddox, South Oxfordshire District Council’s emergency planning officer, eventually found his way to the sports pavilion to give his talk.

But before his arrival Councillor Reid told the audience: “One of our main speakers is missing. They’re at large somewhere — we’ve got someone out with a tranquilliser gun!”

