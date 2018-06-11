Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
A TOTAL of £854.53 was raised in Watlington during Christian Aid Week.
This comprised street collections totalling £382.13, a church collection of £218.86 and other events including a church lunch which raised £175.06 and a coffee morning which made £90.
The charity has thanked everyone who gave their time and money.
