Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Aid total

A TOTAL of £854.53 was raised in Watlington during Christian Aid Week.

This comprised street collections totalling £382.13, a church collection of £218.86 and other events including a church lunch which raised £175.06 and a coffee morning which made £90.

The charity has thanked everyone who gave their time and money.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33