Clean Air Day action

RESIDENTS of Watlington are being urged to mark Clean Air Day.

The national day of action on June 21 is designed to highlight the problem of air pollution.

Watlington is a designated air quality management area as the problem is so bad due to heavy goods lorry drivers using the town as a“rat run”.

Speaking at the annual parish meeting, parish council vice-chairman Ian Hill said: “We have got narrow roads, large amounts of traffic and tall buildings alongside the road and we have no wind to blow the fumes away so we end up with a lot of pollution.

“We need to do something to make sure we don’t end up with people having health problems.”

The meeting heard that residents could record details of lorries coming through the town and then complain to the logistics companies.

Other ideas for the day include leaving your car at home, switching off the engine in traffic and walking or cycling.

For more information, visit www.cleanairday.org.uk