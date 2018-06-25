Pitches plan

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
Monday, 25 June 2018
PLANS for a multi-use games area with lighting in Watlington have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.
The parish council has approved in principle two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground.
The pitches would be slightly smaller than first envisaged in order to have about 30ft between the area and neighbouring properties.
The district council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 6.
