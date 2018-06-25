Open gardens day in aid of bloom competition entry

RESIDENTS of Watlington and Ewelme opened their gardens to the public for a day.

Ten gardens in Watlington, including the Paddock public gardens, were open and 14 in Ewelme.

The day, the first to be held in Watlington since 2015, raised about £600 for the town’s bloom group from the sale of tickets, tea, coffee and cakes.

Terry Jackson, who chairs Watlington in Bloom, said: “It was a great success and the good weather certainly helped. People could have a nose at other people’s gardens and get ideas for their own.

“We had people who are new to the community having moved here in the last year or so who said it was a good way of meeting others in a relaxed environment.”

Watlington has entered the Thames and Chiltern in Bloom competition for the first time in three years. The judges will visit on July 18.

The event in Ewelme raised almost £2,000 for Ewelme Horticultural Society, which organised it. There were more than 450 visitors.

Tracey Stringer, from the society, said: “It was a brilliant day as it was scorching hot and a great amount of money was raised.

“We have got lots of keen gardeners in the village with lots of beautiful gardens which they were happy to open.”

Ewelme Primary School raised £800 for its own funds from the sale of teas, cakes and Pimm’s.

• Watlington in Bloom will hold a “day of action” on July 1. Volunteers should meet at 11am at the War Memorial in High Street. For more information, call Mrs Jackson on (01491) 613362 or email tjacks@waitrose.com