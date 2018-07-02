Charity tea

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
THE Watlington branch of Macmillan Cancer Support will hold an afternoon tea party on Wednesday.
It will take place at Lane End House in Spring Lane, starting at 3pm.
Tickets cost £7.50 and are available from K is for Kitchen and the library.
02 July 2018
