Farewell, Rev

WATLINGTON Methodist Church’s minister is to leave in August.

Rev Adam Stevenson, who joined in August 2010, has been appointed superintendent minister of the Fens Circuit in East Anglia.

A farewell service will be held for him on August 12.

