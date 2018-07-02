House destroyed by fire

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
A HOUSE in Christmas Common has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters from Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire were called to Greenfield at 8.55pm on Saturday.
They battled through the night to bring the blaze under control but the property could not be saved. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Picture: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service
02 July 2018
