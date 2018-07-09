Old verges needed to slow traffic

VERGES in Christmas Common could be restored to help slow drivers.

Watlington Parish Council is considering a programme of works along the road through the village which would have to be signed off by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Councillors would also like to have some road markings advising drivers that it is not a wide road.

The problem began in 2015 when Watlington was brought to a standstill by roadworks during the solar power upgrade of an electricity sub-station.

The council says: “Christmas Common saw a large change in traffic patterns from that period and unfortunately the traffic never returned to previous levels.

“As a result, the once pristine grass verges on either side of the road have been obliterated.

“This has caused a dangerous change to the speed at which drivers perceive themselves to be travelling as the carriageway looks deceptively wider than its official width.”

An outreach meeting was held in the village earlier this year which resulted in the formation of a working group to try and solve some of the traffic problems.

Parish council chairman Matt Reid has previously said there was “some anger” among residents at the lack of investment in the local road infrastructure and a sense that Christmas Common had been forgotten.