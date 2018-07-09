Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
A NEW task force has been formed to carry out menial tasks in Watlington.
It will meet at the war memorial on the first Sunday of every month at 11am. For more information, call Jenny Wilkinson on (01491) 613726.
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
