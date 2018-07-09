Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kitted out

WATLINGTON Town Football Club’s ladies’ team have played in their own kit for the first time.

The team used to have to borrow the men’s kit for their games but now have their own thanks to the support of a sponsor, Jazzman Records, of Henley.

The team meets at Watlington recreation ground every Tuesday from 8pm to 9pm in term time. New members are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33