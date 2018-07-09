RAF travels

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
ANDREW McAuley will give a talk called “Bangor to Delhi, a 36-year journey” at a meeting of the Watlington Thursday Club in the West Room at Old School Place on Thursday at 11am.
He is a former Group Captain at RAF Benson, who joined Watlington Parish Council in March.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say