Sound money

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
MORE than £550 has been donated to Watlington Primary School by the Midcounties Co-Operative.
The money will go towards upgrading the sound system in the school hall.
Meanwhile, a cake sale at the school for Stand Up To Cancer raised £190.74.
09 July 2018
